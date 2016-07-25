SS Jose Peraza started at shortstop on Sunday in place of Zack Cozart. It was a normal day off for Cozart but also an effort to find playing time for Peraza whose natural position is second base. He went 1-for-3 with a run scored Sunday.

LHP Brandon Finnegan allowed three homers on Sunday afternoon against the Arizona Diamondbacks, giving him 22 allowed on the season. He gave up six earned runs on Sunday and seven hits over five innings. He felt good about his pitches on all three homers, however. "I came in and looked at all three of the home runs (on video)," Finnegan said. "The pitch that (Paul) Goldschmidt hit was in on his hands it wasn't even on the plate. It just wasn't my day. Those three pitches were my best pitches of the day and they still got hit out. It's the product of playing in a small park."

1B Joey Votto has put his early struggles at the plate behind him. After hitting .229 in April and .200 in May, Votto has hit safely in each of the nine games since the All-Star break. He went 1-for-3 with a run scored and two walks on Sunday to raise his season's batting average to .276.

RHP Ross Ohlendorf allowed two runs and three hits in an inning of work on Sunday afternoon including a wild pitch which allowed a run to score. He had posted a 2.16 ERA in his previous eight appearances.