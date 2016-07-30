FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cincinnati Reds - PlayerWatch
July 30, 2016 / 6:15 AM / a year ago

Cincinnati Reds - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RHP Caleb Cotham (right shoulder inflammation) was transferred from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day DL on Thursday. He has been out since May 31, and he allowed two runs in one inning over two rehab minor league appearances.

OF Kyle Waldrop was optioned to Triple-A Louisville on Thursday. He hit .250 (5-for-20) with one RBI in 13 games for the Reds.

RHP Homer Bailey was activated from the disabled list Thursday. He will may make his season debut on Sunday following the latest of his six pain-free rehab starts on Monday. Bailey has appeared in only four major league games since undergoing Tommy John surgery in May 2015, and none since requiring another surgery to repair a torn flexor mass tendon near the same elbow in August 2015.

RHP Homer Bailey, who had elbow surgery in May 2015, was activated from the 60-day disabled list Friday and will start Sunday's game.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
