RHP Caleb Cotham, who has inflammation in both his right shoulder and right knee, was transferred from the 15-day to 60-day disabled list Friday to open a spot on the 40-man roster for Bailey. The Reds had cleared a spot on the 25-man roster for Bailey by optioning OF Kyle Waldrop to Louisville Wednesday night.

SS Zack Cozart was 2-for-5 with a triple and a run scored Friday to extend his hitting streak to 10 straight games. He is hitting .289 (13-for-45) during the streak with a double, a triple and a home run for three RBIs.

3B Eugenio Suarez matched his career-high with four RBIs Friday night. It is the fifth time in his career that he's had four RBIs in a game, including the fourth time this season.

2B Brandon Phillips was 3-for-5 Friday night with two doubles and two runs scored to extend his hitting streak to 16 straight games. He is hitting .355 (22-for-62) during the streak with five doubles and seven RBIs. The streak ties the longest by a Reds player since Phillips hit in 22 straight games in 2007.

RHP Homer Bailey, who had elbow surgery in May 2015, was activated from the 60-day disabled list Friday and will start Sunday's game.

RHP Homer Bailey, who has been on the disabled list since having elbow surgery in May of 2015, was activated by the Reds from the 60-day disabled list Friday. Bailey is scheduled to start Sunday's series finale against the Reds at Petco Park in San Diego.