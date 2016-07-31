FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 1, 2016 / 12:26 AM / a year ago

Cincinnati Reds - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RHP Anthony DeSclafini has allowed one run in 14 innings - a 0.64 earned run average -- in two starts against the Padres this season. He pitched eight shutout innings against the Padres on June 26 in Cincinnati. He is still a perfect 6-0 on the season with a 2.93 ERA.

2B Brandon Phillips was 0-for-4 Saturday to snap a 16-game hitting streak. The streak was the longest by a Reds player since Shin-Soo Choo hit in 16 straight games from July 2-22, 2013. The streak was the second-longest in Phillips' career to a 22-game streak.

1B Joey Votto was 2-for-4 Saturday to extend his hitting streak to 14 straight games since the All-Star break. He is 23-for-47 (.489) during the streak, which is one shy of his career-long 15-game hitting streak.

RHP Homer Bailey will start Sunday's series finale for the Reds. It will be only Bailey's third start since August of 2014. He has been rehabbing from two rounds of elbow surgery (including Tommy John surgery in May of 2015).

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
