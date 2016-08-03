FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Cincinnati Reds - PlayerWatch
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
North Korea
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Russian military exercise
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
Energy & Environment
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US MLB
August 3, 2016 / 4:11 AM / a year ago

Cincinnati Reds - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

2B Dilson Herrera was traded by the Mets to the Reds on Monday, along with minor league LHP Max Wotell, in exchange for OF Jay Bruce. Herrera has long been viewed as the Mets' second baseman of the future, but GM Sandy Alderson said the club was comfortable dealing him because INF Jose Reyes is signed through next season and because middle infield prospect Gavin Cecchini has played well this season at Triple-A Las Vegas. Herrera batted .276 with 13 homers, 55 RBIs and six stolen bases in 86 games for Las Vegas. He played parts of the last two seasons with the Mets, during which he batted .215 with six homers, 17 RBIs and two stolen bases in 45 games.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.