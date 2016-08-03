2B Dilson Herrera was traded by the Mets to the Reds on Monday, along with minor league LHP Max Wotell, in exchange for OF Jay Bruce. Herrera has long been viewed as the Mets' second baseman of the future, but GM Sandy Alderson said the club was comfortable dealing him because INF Jose Reyes is signed through next season and because middle infield prospect Gavin Cecchini has played well this season at Triple-A Las Vegas. Herrera batted .276 with 13 homers, 55 RBIs and six stolen bases in 86 games for Las Vegas. He played parts of the last two seasons with the Mets, during which he batted .215 with six homers, 17 RBIs and two stolen bases in 45 games.