INF/OF Jose Peraza was optioned to Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday in an effort to find him playing time. In limited duty, Peraza went 22-for-93 (.250) with 10 stolen bases. "It's hard to justify (someone) who you feel is a major-leaguer getting just a couple of starts a week," manager Bryan Price said. "I'm sure he's disappointed. I'm sure he felt like he could go in and play left field, but we see Jose as a middle infielder. We could've plugged him into the outfield, but in the long term, we see him as a middle infielder."

LF Scott Schebler wasn't sure if his walk-off, three-run home run in the bottom of the ninth inning Tuesday night was going to stay fair. So, after remaining near home plate to make certain, a bat flip seemed like an appropriate reaction. "I didn't mean to pimp that way," Schebler said. "I stood there longer than I wanted to. I figured I might as well do something." Schebler, who was recalled from Triple-A Louisville prior to the game, homered off Cardinals closer Seung Hwan Oh, lifting Cincinnati to a wild 7-5 victory. Schebler batted .311 at Louisville with 18 doubles, eight triples, 13 homers and 43 RBIs in 75 game. "Scott did what he had to do," said manager Bryan Price. "He went down to Triple-A and hit like crazy and played well in left field and center field.

INF Tony Renda had his contract selected from Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday. He hit .315 with 27 doubles, four triples, three homers, 35 RBIs and 17 stolen bases in 91 games in the minor leagues, where he played second base, third base and outfield. "The scouts we talked to all believe Tony can handle coming off the bench," manager Bryan Price said. "I just told him to take advantage of the time to learn." He reached on an error in his first career plate appearance Tuesday.

RHP Tim Adleman (strained left oblique) was returned from his rehabilitation assignment on Tuesday, reinstated from the 15-day disabled list and optioned to Triple-A Louisville. Adleman posted a 3.72 ERA in four starts this season for Cincinnati.

SS Zack Cozart was scratched from starting lineup Tuesday with a bruised right ring finger. Ivan De Jesus Jr. started at in his place and went 1-for-5.

RHP A.J. Morris was transferred to the 60-day disabled list on Tuesday. He has been sidelined since June 16 due to a strained right shoulder.

RF Adam Duvall hit his 26th homer in the seventh inning Tuesday. Duvall moved from left field to replace Jay Bruce, who was traded to the Mets on Monday. Keeping Duvall's All-Star caliber bat in the lineup was the Reds' primary objective, but manager Bryan Price believes Duvall can handle moving to the other corner outfield spot. "He played there some in spring training," Price said, "and he's played a handful of games there this season. The ball will look different off the bat, and there are different angles, but he picked up left field so quickly that I don't think it will be too much of a problem."