OF Scott Schebler, the hero on Tuesday night when he hit a walk-off three-run home run while playing left field, moved over to right on Wednesday. Schebler played some right field while with the Dodgers and also in spring training, and on Wednesday he shined, leaping over the wall to rob Jedd Gyorko of a home run and also throwing a runner out at second. "This is a chance to take a look at him there," said manager Bryan Price, two days after RF Jay Brice was traded.

SS Zack Cozart, who was scratched from starting lineup Tuesday with a bruised right ring finger, was kept out of the lineup again Wednesday. Ivan De Jesus Jr. started at shortstop both days. "He did make great improvements from last night, but this gives him a chance to go through more treatment and be in there tomorrow," manager Bryan Price said Wednesday.

RHP Cody Reed had another rough outing Wednesday night, allowing five earned runs and eight hits in five innings. He needed 98 pitches to get through five frames, including 36 in the first. Reed is winless in eight starts. He is among the Reds' most highly-touted prospects, but many wonder if more seasoning at Triple-A is needed. "Not a whole lot of guys come to the big leagues and have success (right away)," manager Bryan Price said. "You get punched in the face and you have to get up and punch back. He's been punched a lot. He's got to get up and punch back."

RHP Alfredo Simon, who is on the disabled list due to right trapezius soreness, threw off the mound for the first time Wednesday. He threw 20 pitches, including breaking balls, sinker and splitter. "I feel better," Simon said afterward. "That was the first time I faced hitters. I threw all my pitches." Simon is expected to join the bullpen when ready.