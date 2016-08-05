SS Zack Cozart was out of the lineup Thursday for a third consecutive day due to a bruised right ring finger. Cozart is expected to be back in the lineup Friday in Pittsburgh. He was scratched from the starting lineup Tuesday.

RHP J.J. Hoover was optioned to Triple-A Louisville on Wednesday. Hoover allowed a grand slam homer in the 15th inning on Tuesday, his franchise-record sixth career slam allowed. Hoover's ERA is 13.50 with nine homers allowed in 18 2/3 innings. "He's really had a rough season," manager Bryan Price said. "He's not broken. He still has the ability. But, he's a ways away from being the Hoover we know."

3B Eugenio Suarez has struggled at times defensively while adapting to a new positon since Todd Frazier was traded, as evidenced by his first-inning error Thursday. However, his recent improvement is apparent. "Lot of these aren't easy plays," manager Bryan Price said. "Good feeds on double-play turns. A lot better than the first 80 to 85 days." With the rebuilding Reds set at other positions, Suarez's continued development with the bat and glove is critical. "It's important to see," Price said. "It's a big year for us as an organization to see what we have here." At the plate on Thursday, Suarez had two doubles and a sacrifice fly.

LHP Cody Reed's first-inning struggles continued on Wednesday when he gave up four runs and four hits in a 5-4 loss to St. Louis that dropped his record to 0-6 in eight starts. His ERA in the first inning is 14.62, but it drops to 3.38 by the fourth inning, but by then an elevated pitch count is usually ending his day. "It's taking him some time to settle in and find an effort level," manager Bryan Price said. "He has the ability to be a side-to-side command pitcher. We just haven't seen it in the first inning."

LHP Brandon Finnegan pitched six shutout innings Thursday while allowing only one hit. He had no walks and four strikeouts. Finnegan was lifted after six innings despite throwing only 79 pitches. Manager Bryan Price felt like as if Finnegan had done his job on a hot day. "He fell behind a few hitters but was down in the zone," Price said. "It's the best slider he's had since he's been here. Nice to have three pitches to utilize. He found a way to make it work."