INF Tony Renda made his major league debut as a pinch-hitter Tuesday. In the eighth, he executed a sacrifice bunt and reached first on a throwing error. Now the scoring on that play has been changed, giving him his first career hit.

SS Zack Cozart returned to the lineup Friday night after missing three games because of a bruised right ring finger.

RHP J.J. Hoover was optioned to Triple-A Louisville on Wednesday. Hoover allowed a grand slam homer in the 15th inning on Tuesday, his franchise-record sixth career slam allowed. Hoover's ERA is 13.50 with nine homers allowed in 18 2/3 innings. "He's really had a rough season," manager Bryan Price said. "He's not broken. He still has the ability. But, he's a ways away from being the Hoover we know."