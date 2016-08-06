INF Tony Renda made his major league debut as a pinch-hitter Tuesday. In the eighth, he executed a sacrifice bunt and reached first on a throwing error. Now the scoring on that play has been changed, giving him his first career hit.

SS Zack Cozart returned to the lineup Friday night after missing three games because of a bruised right ring finger.

SS Zack Cozart returned after missing three games because of a bruised right finger. He picked up where he left off. His bloop single in the first not only led to the Reds' first run, which he scored, but it also extended his hitting streak to 13 games. Cozart finished 1 for 3.

RHP Anthony DeSclafani, who had won four of his past five starts, had good numbers -- two runs on two hits over six innings, with three walks and six strikeouts -- but he wasn't around to get a decision. "He didn't have his best stuff or command and still gave us a chance to stay in the ballgame," manager Bryan Price said.

CF Yorman Rodriguez was sent on a rehab assignment to Dayton. The Reds had transferred Rodriguez from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list with a left hamstring strain on May 22.

2B Brandon Phillips was 2-for-3 with a walk, a stolen base, and he drove in the Reds' first run with a single in the first. He has hit safely in 20 of his past 22 appearances.