RF Scott Schebler was granted another crack at the Pirates on Saturday after striking out three times in four at-bats Friday. He was batting .215 through 31 games of his second major league season entering Saturday.

2B Brandon Phillips was the lone player to provide a substantial offensive spark Friday with two hits, a walk and one RBI in four at-bats. The Reds generated six hits off Pirates rookie RHP Jameson Taillon

2B Brandon Phillips hit his first home run since May 7 in his first at-bat Saturday, tying the game 1-1 in the top of the second inning. That snapped a career-long stretch of 287 consecutive at-bats without a home run since hitting two in a 13-7 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers. Phillips had hit at least one home run in four consecutive games prior to the drought. Phillips homered again in the top of the seventh inning to cut Cincinnati's 5-2 deficit to two runs. He has successfully gotten to the Pirates pitching staff through the first series' first two games, while most other Reds batters have struggled. Phillips went 2-for-3 with one RBI in the series opener Friday.

RHP Homer Bailey struggled in his second start of the season. After allowing two runs through 5 2/3 serviceable innings pitched against the San Diego Padres on July 31, Bailey couldn't get out of the fourth inning Saturday. Outside of a scoreless second inning, Bailey lacked control throughout his short appearance Saturday and surrendered five runs and eight hits in three innings pitched. Bailey said he had been experiencing pain caused by his recovery from lingering elbow injuries since before he took the mound Saturday. He hoped to pitch through the pain and hand a lead to the bullpen and felt responsible when he was unable to do so. "I know this is part of recovery process but it doesn't feel good when you cost your team the game,'' Bailey said. "The bullpen pitched great but the starter didn't."