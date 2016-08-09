Reds RHP A.J. Morris (strained right shoulder) pitched in a rehab assignment Sunday night for Triple-A Louisville, permitting three hits and three runs in two-thirds of an inning with a strikeout.

RHP A.J. Morris (strained right shoulder) started a rehab stint with Triple-A Louisville on Sunday night, giving up three hits and three runs in two-thirds of an inning. Morris worked in seven games out of the bullpen before getting injured, posting no record with a 6.30 ERA. He will pitch again for Louisville on Wednesday.

CF Billy Hamilton continues to run wild, swiping two bases in the first inning Monday night to give him six in the last two games and 45 for the season. This version of Hamilton makes this offense dangerous by himself, because he is a threat to steal second and third any time he wants. If he keeps hitting and drawing the occasional walk, look out.

LHP Cody Reed was an out away from his first major league win before the bullpen imploded and gave up five two-out runs in the bottom of the ninth Monday night. Still, Reed looked like a polished pitcher for perhaps the first time as a big-leaguer, working six scoreless innings against the Cardinals and allowing four hits with a walk and four strikeouts. He demonstrated improved fastball command, and that helped make his slider a strikeout pitch.

LHP Brandon Finnegan gets the start Tuesday night as Cincinnati continues its series in St. Louis. Finnegan dominated the Cardinals on Thursday in a 7-0 win, working six innings and giving up only two hits with no walks and four strikeouts. He is 2-1 with a 2.89 ERA in six career outings, four of them starts, against St. Louis.

RHP Alfredo Simon (right trapezius) started a rehab assignment Sunday night at Triple-A Louisville, pitching an inning against Columbus and allowing three hits and a run while recording a strikeout. Simon, who is 2-7 with a 9.45 ERA in 13 games for Cincinnati, including 11 starts, will pitch again Wednesday in Charlotte.