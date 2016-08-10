RF Scott Schebler (calf) left Tuesday's game during the triple-switch in the seventh. Schebler was hit by a pitch in the fourth inning, stole second and scored, but his calf tightened on him as the night progressed and Price wanted to get him out as a precaution. Schebler's status for Wednesday night's game wasn't immediately known.

CF Billy Hamilton continued his amazing streak of base-stealing, becoming the first big-leaguer since Houston's Jose Altuve in 2014 to steal multiple bases in three straight games, collecting three on Tuesday night. Hamilton is now 48-for-54 on the season and is the first Reds player to swipe 45 or more bases in three straight years since Joe Morgan did it in six consecutive seasons (1972-77).

RHP Anthony DeSclafani will get the call to start Wednesday night when Cincinnati finishes its three-game series in St. Louis. DeSclafani is coming off a no-decision Friday in Pittsburgh despite allowing only two hits and two runs in six innings with three walks and six strikeouts. In his career against the Cardinals, DeSclafani is 3-0 with a 1.35 ERA in four games, beating them three times in a six-week stretch late last season.

LHP Brandon Finnegan muddled through six innings Tuesday night against the same St. Louis team he blanked on two hits over six innings in his previous start. This time, Finnegan gave up six hits and six walks, but allowed only three runs and fanned five. Finnegan threw only 53 strikes in 98 pitches, but did a nice job of limiting the damage as the defense turned three double plays behind him.

2B Brandon Phillips (quad strain) left after the top of the seventh inning Tuesday as part of a triple-switch. Manager Bryan Price said Phillips was hobbling to first during his final at-bat, a fielder's choice grounder to end the seventh, and that helped make the decision. There was no word on Phillips' status for Wednesday night's game.