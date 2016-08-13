LF Scott Schebler (calf) was back in the lineup Friday. He was forced to leave Tuesday's game and sat Wednesday.

LF Scott Schebler returned to the Reds lineup Friday after sitting out Wednesday with tightness in his right calf. Schebler walked twice but went 0-for-3 and is hitless in his last 20 at-bats.

CF Billy Hamilton stole three bases, giving him a career-best 13 games this season with multiple stolen bases. He's the first Cincinnati player to accomplish that feat since Eric Davis did it 20 times in 1986. Hamilton leads the majors with 51 stolen bases.

C Tucker Barnhart extended his hitting streak to nine games Friday. He's batting .333 with three doubles, a home run and four RBIs during that stretch.

RHP Homer Bailey struck out 11 batters over six scoreless innings Friday in his third start since returning from Tommy John surgery. Bailey scattered three hits and walked only one while throwing 69 of his 102 pitches for strikes.