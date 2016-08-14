CF Billy Hamilton had two hits Saturday, giving him 21 multi-hit contests this season. Hamilton has hits in five of his last six games and is batting .308 (32-for-104) since the All-Star break.

C Tucker Barnhart extended his hitting streak to 10 games Saturday with a two-hit effort at Milwaukee. Barnhart is batting .343 during that streak with three doubles, a home run and RBI.

3B Eugenio Suarez hit his 19th home run of the season Saturday at Milwaukee; his second in the last three games. Suarez has hits in each of the last three and eight of his last nine games.

1B Joey Votto went 4-for-5 with two doubles, two RBIs and a run scored Saturday, moving his average above .300 for the first time this season. Votto was sitting on a .252 average at the All-Star break but has been red-hot ever since, batting .442 with four home runs and 15 RBIs. He's now batting .301 on the year.