August 16, 2016 / 3:26 AM / a year ago

Cincinnati Reds - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RHP Keyvius Sampson threw a season-high five innings of relief Sunday at Milwaukee, allowing just a run on two hits and a walk while striking out four. It was the first five-inning stint for a Cincinnati reliever since LHP David Holmberg did it on Sept. 6. 2014.

LH Cody Reed remained winless on the season after lasting just one inning in his start Sunday at Milwaukee. Reed surrendered six runs on five hits and three walks while striking out one batter. He's 0-7 on the year with a 7.36 ERA.

2B Brandon Phillips was pulled from the Reds' game Sunday at Milwaukee with a left knee contusion. Manager Bryan Price said X-rays on the knee did not reveal a fracture and Phillips would be considered day-to-day.

1B Joey Votto had two hits Sunday including his 19th home run of the season. Since the All-Star break, Votto is batting .463 (44-for-95) with eight doubles, five home runs and 26 RBI, raising his average from .252 to .303 in the process.

