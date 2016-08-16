LF Scott Schebler made a bang in his first game following the Jay Bruce trade to New York but has done little offensively since. In his first game after the trade, Schebler hit a walk-off, three-run homer against St. Louis to give the Reds a 7-5 victory on Aug. 2. Monday, he snapped an 0-for-28 with a solo home run that evened the game, 1-1, in the second inning.

C Tucker Barnhart continues to provide solid offense out of the No. 8 spot in the lineup. He singled and doubled Monday night to extend his hitting streak to 11 games and give him his 16th multi-hit game. Barnhart is hitting .359 during this hitting streak.

LHP Cody Reed was optioned to Triple-A Louisville before Monday's game and OF Kyle Waldrop was recalled. Reed went 0-7 in 10 starts with a 7.36 ERA. He gave up six runs on five hits and three walks in one-plus innings in a 7-3 loss at Milwaukee on Sunday. No replacement has yet been named for his spot in the rotation.

LHP Brandon Finnegan's biggest struggles this season have been walks and homers. They came back to haunt him again Monday. He walked three, including the final batter he faced in the sixth inning, a runner that eventually scored to give Miami a 4-1 lead. His walk total is up to 68 in 134 2/3 innings. He also gave up two more home runs, which pushed that total up to 26 this season.

2B Brandon Phillips (knee contusion) also was out of the lineup. Manager Bryan Price is hopeful Phillips can start on Tuesday.

