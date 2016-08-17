RHP Michael Lorenzen was placed on the bereavement list on Tuesday. Lorenzen has helped stabilize the Reds' bullpen since coming off the disabled list. In his past nine appearances, he owns a 0.66 ERA.

RHP Michael Lorenzen was placed on the bereavement list on Tuesday. Lorenzen has helped stabilize the Reds' bullpen since coming off the disabled list. In his last nine appearances, Lorenzen has posted a 0.66 ERA.

RHP Tim Adleman was recalled from Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday. If the Reds can avoid using him in relief, Adleman will start Friday night's game against the Dodgers. Adleman was 3-1 with a 2.38 ERA in 10 Triple-A starts. He was 1-1 with a 3.72 ERA in four starts for Cincinnati earlier this season. "He had a string of good starts with Louisville," manager Bryan Price said. "He's our next best. It's nice to reward the guys who are performing the best."

CF Billy Hamilton was out of the lineup Tuesday after twice running into the center field wall in pursuit of fly balls. "He's got some significant bruising," said manager Bryan Price, who added that he hasn't told Hamilton to temper his aggressive style. Hamilton is having the best season of his career, batting .321 in 28 appearances since the All-Star break.

C Tucker Barnhart extended his hitting streak to 12 games in a big way on Tuesday night, belting his first career grand slam in the first inning off Marlins RHP Jose Urena. The slam gave Barnhart a career-high four RBIs. "You're there to contribute on both sides of the ball," Barnhart said. "To do that (tonight), it's really nice. Especially with a couple of guys banged up."

RHP Anthony DeSclafani overcame an injury scare to record another quality start Tuesday night. He limped off the field in the fourth inning after being doubled off first base but returned to pitch two more innings, finishing with two earned runs and seven hits allowed in six innings. "I rolled my ankle a little bit," he said. "I've rolled it in games before and knew if I moved around and kept it loose I would be OK."

2B Brandon Phillips was out of the lineup again Tuesday due to a bruised left knee he sustained Sunday when he took a helmet to his knee. "He'd be better served by giving him another day or so," manager Bryan Price said. Phillips has hit safely in 25 of his last 29 appearances, batting .369 with nine doubles, two homers and 18 RBIs in that span.