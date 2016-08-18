CF Billy Hamilton missed his second consecutive start after twice running into the center field wall in pursuit of fly balls. "He's got some significant bruising," manager Bryan Price said. Hamilton, who singled as a pinch hitter in the seventh inning Wednesday, is having the best offensive season of his career, and he is batting .321 in his first 28 appearances since the All-Star break.

RHP Anthony DeSclafani overcame an injury scare to record another quality start on Tuesday night. He limped off the field in the fourth inning after being doubled off first base but returned to pitch two more innings, finishing with two earned runs and seven hits allowed in six innings. "I rolled my ankle a little bit," he said. "I've rolled it in games before and knew if I moved around and kept it loose, I would be OK."

LF Adam Duvall was out of the lineup again Wednesday after fouling a pitch off his left foot Monday. The good news is that there is no fracture. "He was hit on one of those spots that you don't want to be hit," manager Bryan Price said. "We decided immobilizing it was the way to go. We think he'll be out a couple days." Duvall leads all major league left fielders in homers, RBIs and extra-base hits.

2B Brandon Phillips returned to the lineup Wednesday after missing two games with a bruised left knee he sustained Sunday. He came back in a big way, doubling twice, including one that drove in the tying and go-ahead runs in the seventh. Phillips also turned in a pair of sensational defensive plays. "I had a lot of stupid injuries," Phillips said. "I gave my body a little rest. I'm not thinking about it right now, but when I get home and sit down to watch a movie, I might." In the third inning, he made a leaping grab of Martin Prado's liner. In the fourth, he went far to his right, then made a spinning throw to nab speedy Dee Gordon at first.

RHP Homer Bailey made his first start at Great American Ball Park in nearly two full seasons on Wednesday night. Bailey left after five innings and 96 pitches against Miami. He allowed one earned run with a walk and six strikeouts. It was Bailey's first appearance in Cincinnati since Aug. 7, 2014, due to shoulder and elbow surgeries. "Too many 3-2 counts," Bailey said. "I need to be in the zone more to avoid those. They put together some really good at-bats. Made me work."