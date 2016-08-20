RHP Michael Lorenzen was reinstated from the bereavement list on Friday.

RHP Michael Lorenzen was reinstated from the bereavement list Friday following the death of his father. He then turned in a special night, pitching 1 2/3 scoreless innings and launching his first career homer, a three-run shot in the seventh which earned him an emotional curtain call from the crowd. "Everything happens for a reason," said Lorenzen following Friday's game, fighting back tears. "Everything that happened tonight, I don't think I'll ever feel that way again. My family needed that." Lorenzen has helped stabilize the Reds' bullpen since he came off the disabled list, recording a 2.17 ERA in 19 appearances.

RHP Tim Adleman contributed on the mound and at the plate Friday, allowing only five hits in five shutout innings and delivering a two-out, two-run double in the fourth. His first career hit and RBIs followed an intentional walk to catcher Tucker Barnhart.

SS Zack Cozart is banged up and was kept out of the lineup for the second straight day. Ivan DeJesus Jr. again started at shortstop. "He didn't have enough improvement," manager Bryan Price said. "We'd like to get this behind him if we can. He's still got some soreness in his Achilles. I don't think playing a full nine innings would help him." Cozart is coming back from a season-ending knee injury last year.

OF Adam Duvall is still a couple days away after fouling a pitch off his foot Monday. "I fouled it off my instep (on left foot)," Duvall said. "I've fouled plenty of balls off it but I've never missed any time. The first night was unbearable. I couldn't sleep it was throbbing. It is better now. I'm going to wear a guard on it." Duvall leads all major league left fielders in homers, RBIs and extra-base hits.

OF Kyle Waldrop was optioned to Triple-A Louisville on Friday. He's had four stints with the Reds this season batting .227 in 15 games.