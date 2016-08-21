INF/OF Jose Peraza was recalled from Triple-A Louisville on Saturday to provide some depth with Zack Cozart out for a few more days with swelling in his Achilles. "I wasn't comfortable with a three-man bench so we brought Peraza up," said manager Bryan Price. "He'll get some starts at short. We can move him around." Peraza hit .444 in his last seven appearances at Louisville. On Saturday, Peraza went 3-for-5 with a homer and three RBIs. "Playing every day will make things easier," said Peraza, who's homered in consecutive big-league games. "I've got a rhythm going. I feel happy to be back here and contribute to a win."

RHP Keyvius Sampson was optioned to Triple-A Louisville on Saturday. He was in his third stint with Cincinnati. Since being recalled on June 29, Sampson allowed seven earned runs in 22 1/3 innings in seven relief appearances and one start.

SS Zack Cozart still has swelling in his Achilles and hasn't played since Wednesday. "I'm not going to want to put him on the field for a couple days," manager Bryan Price said. Cozart had season-ending knee surgery in mid-June 2015. He's already tied a career high with 15 homers.

LHP Brandon Finnegan held the Los Angeles Dodgers hitless until Adrian Gonzalez led off the seventh with a single. In his last start against the Dodgers, Finnegan allowed one run on five hits but lost a 1-0 duel with Clayton Kershaw. He was equally dominant on Saturday but this time got plenty of run support in a 9-0 victory. Finnegan struck out eight and walked two over seven innings. "That's as sharp as I've seen him," said Reds manager Bryan Price. "We were able to give him some runs early in the game."

OF Adam Duvall returned to the lineup on Saturday after missing four games since Monday when he fouled pitch off his left foot. Duvall who leads all major league left fielders in homers, RBIs and extra-base hits is wearing a guard on his foot. He wasted no time get back into form on Saturday, hitting a three-run homer, his 28th, on the second pitch he saw.

INF Ivan De Jesus Jr. has embraced his role off the bench for Cincinnati. "He works hard at it," said manager Bryan Price. "If you watch a pregame workout, you'll see him move around. He takes ground balls at short. He takes fly balls in left field, even though I haven't used him in left field. He's not under our radar as a team or a coaching staff. He's an unsung hero in that role." De Jesus has made 29 starts including 18 at shortstop. In 14 appearances in August, he's hitting .263 with four RBIs.