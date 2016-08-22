INF/OF Jose Peraza has homered in consecutive big-league games, putting him one homer from tying his professional career high of three. Manager Bryan Price said Peraza has the tools to become more of an extra-base producer as he matures. "He hasn't shown that (power) component since he's been with us," Price said. "I don't think historically he's been a very big home run hitter. But he just turned 22 this year. He's shown the bat speed and the ability to lift the ball. I'm confident that he'll be a little more prolific as an extra-base, slugging percentage hitter." Peraza was recalled from Triple-A Louisville on Saturday to provide some depth with Zack Cozart out for a few more days with swelling in his Achilles. He went 2-for-4 on Sunday.

SS Zack Cozart is still at least a few days from returning to the lineup. He hasn't played since Wednesday because of swelling in his left Achilles. "He has to do some baseball activity (first)," manager Bryan Price said. "He needs to do range of motion stuff and get the swelling out. He's about as day to day as you can be." With the team playing well, the Reds won't rush Cozart back. "If he's feeling 100 percent, we'll get him back in there," Price said. Cozart already has tied a career high with 15 homers.

RHP Robert Stephenson is a former first-round draft choice and a big part of the Reds' future. But judging by comments from Triple-A manager Delino DeShields, a promotion isn't imminent. Stephenson allowed six earned runs and walked four in two innings on Saturday. "Until he makes an adjustment, it's not going to get better," said DeShields, according to the Louisville Courier Journal. "He's been told what he needs to do and what he needs to work on. It's on him. If I was him, I'd be embarrassed." Reds manager Bryan Price said Sunday that the Reds want Stephenson to improve on fastball command and managing the running game. "We'd like to see him control the game beyond the sixth inning," Price said.

RHP Anthony DeSclafani managed to pitch seven innings on Sunday despite struggling with his command for much of the afternoon. He gave up four runs and eight hits, including a leadoff homer to Dodgers 2B Chase Utley, with a walk and six strikeouts while throwing 104 pitches. "I'd like to have that pitch (to Utley) back in the first inning," DeSclafani said. "In the third, I got behind guys. I just didn't make good pitches when I had to. I have to get better at that. This wasn't good enough. It was a grind."