SS Zack Cozart, who hasn't played since Aug. 17 because of swelling in his left achilles, hit in the cage Tuesday. He plans to take grounders on Wednesday. If all goes well, he will return to the lineup Friday in Arizona. "For two months, I really felt good," said Cozart, who's coming off season-ending knee surgery last year. "Then, a couple of weeks ago, my knee started to feel a little tender, and I think I overcompensated." Cozart was in a boot for three days but is out now. He has tied a career-high with 15 home runs this season.

CF Billy Hamilton outdid even himself with his catch Tuesday night. The game was scoreless when Rangers' 3B Adrian Beltran led off the sixth with a deep drive to left-center. With left fielder Adam Duvall playing Beltran to pull, Hamilton was the only guy with a chance. Reaching peak speed at approximately 22 miles per hour, Hamilton dove and made the catch before landing chest first on the warning track. "I feel that was one of the best ones (I've made)," Hamilton said. "In the position I was playing in ... I had to go a long way. It was a day-saver." Right-hander Dan Straily, who's been the benefactor of a few of Hamilton's defensive gems this season, was surprised by this one. "That was the first one all year I thought there was no shot he was getting to it," Straily said. "Sure enough, he found a way. The way he's played out there this year is pretty amazing."

RHP Dan Straily retired the first seven batters he faced Tuesday and finished with only three hits allowed in six innings. Straily walked two and fanned five over his 94 pitches. After being waived, traded and ultimately claimed by Cincinnati during spring training, Straily has emerged as the Reds most consistent starter. "He trusts his defense and he works quick," center fielder Billy Hamilton said. "It's nice to play behind him."

1B Joey Votto is back to being Joey Votto. Since the All-Star break, Votto is hitting .455 with six homers and 32 RBIs. This after batting .229 in April and .200 in May. "Anybody can struggle for a couple of months or even a season. That's not unique, so I'd have to say I'm more surprised at what he's doing now," Cincinnati manager Bryan Price said. "I don't think anybody saw coming what he went through in April and May, but it's not foreign." Votto is on pace to become the first Reds player to bat .400 or better in consecutive months. He went 2-for-3 with two RBIs on Tuesday.