SS Jose Peraza was 2-for-6 with a game-tying single with two outs in the ninth inning and has hit safely in five of his six games since being recalled to the majors a week ago. He has three doubles, a homer and five RBIs in that stretch. He is hitting .395 in his last 10 games.

SS Zack Cozart (Achilles) took batting practice and infield drills but missed his ninth straight game. Cozart, who has 15 homers and 46 RBIs, is expected to start Saturday if there are no setbacks, manager Bryan Price said.

SS Zack Cozart (Achilles) doubled as a pinch-hitter in the seventh inning, his first appearance since missing the last eight games. He did his normal pregame routine, taking batting practice and ground balls before the game but did not start. "It sucks not to be able to play, obviously," Cozart said. "We've been playing so well. I'm ready to get out there. I haven't had any pains in that area in three or four days." Cozart, who has 15 homers and 46 RBIs, is expected to be in the lineup Saturday if there are no setbacks, manager Bryan Price said.

C Tucker Barnhart (hand soreness) was a late scratch from the starting lineup.

C Ramon Cabrera was 0-for-4 with a unique double play sacrifice fly while starting in place of C Tucker Barnhart, who was a late scratch with right hand soreness. Cabrera's sacrifice fly with runners on second and third and one out in the 10th inning scored LF Scott Schebler for a 3-2 lead in Cincinnati's 4-3 loss in 11 innings.

LHP Brandon Finnegan set a career high with 12 strikeouts in six innings Friday but was not involved in the decision in Arizona's 4-3, 11-inning victory. Finnegan struck out the side in the first and fifth innings and struck out at least one in every inning. He gave up three hits and walked two. "Pitch quality," manager Bryan Price said about Finnegan's recent success. "He's a work in progress, in that he has to continue to learn how to control the strike zone. His last several starts, there are not the egregious misses, the empty pitches, pitches that are thrown that have no chance to get a swing or don't set up the next pitch."

1B Joey Votto was 1-for-3 with three walks (two intentional) while continuing the pace he has set since the All-Star break. He is hitting .442 with six homers and 31 RBIs in 38 games since the break. He hit .413 in July and is hitting .418 with 22 RBIs in August. Arizona walked him with a runner on first base in the ninth and 11th innings Friday. "It's been prolific ... off the charts," manager Bryan Price said. Votto is attempting to become the first major leaguer since 2010 to hit .400 in consecutive months since Josh Hamilton hit .454 in June and .418 in July for Texas in 2010.