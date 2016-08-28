C Raffy Lopez was purchased from Triple-A Louisville on Saturday to give the Reds protection behind the plate. Starting C Tucker Barnhart was a late scratch from Friday's game with a sore hand and did not play again Saturday, when backup C Ramon Cabrera made his second straight start. Lopez signed a minor league deal with the Reds on May 3 and slashed .213/.262/.297 with one homer and 17 RBIs in 47 games at Louisville. He played seven games with the Cubs in 2014.

RF Scott Schebler had his first career two-homer game Saturday, and he got it out of the way early with a two-run homer in the first inning and a three-run homer in the second, both off Arizona RHP Zack Godley. Schebler set a career high with five RBIs and tied a career high with three hits. Schebler, who has seen the majority of playing time in right field since the Reds sent Jay Bruce to the Mets at the trade deadline, is hitting .348 with four homers and 12 RBIs in the last 12 games.

INF/OF Tony Renda was optioned to Triple-A Louisville on Saturday when the Reds promoted C Raffy Lopez for insurance behind the plate. Renda hit .267 with a double and two RBIs in 16 games with the Reds after his promotion on Aug. 2. He made two starts at second base and three in left field.

SS Zack Cozart was 2-for-5 with his 16th homer of the season and two runs in his first start since Aug. 17 after dealing with Achilles problems. Cozart, who returned to action Friday with a pinch-double, is slashing .267/.317/.452.

1B Joey Votto was 2-for-4 with a homer, a double and two RBIs before leaving in the last of the seventh inning in the Reds' 13-0 victory at Arizona on Saturday. His homer was just inside the foul pole in right field, and his double was five feet far down the left-field line. He is hitting .422 in August and .444 with 34 RBIs in 39 games since the All-Star break.