RF Scott Schebler was 1-for-3 with his third homer in the past two games while making his 16th consecutive start, 15 in right field and one in center. He will be the regular in right field the rest of the season, manager Bryan Price said, now that Jay Bruce has moved on. "I don't want to say it relaxes you, because you never want to play relaxed, but it's good to know that you can struggle a little bit," Schebler said. "It gives you that little of a calm. When you go home at night, you don't have to think about it. I'll just go to the cage tomorrow and fix what I did the night before." Schebler's last two homers have gone the opposite way, to left field.

C Tucker Barnhart (hand) missed his third consecutive game Sunday after being a late scratch from the starting lineup Friday.

C Ramon Cabrera was 1-for-2 with a single while making his third straight start behind the plate, a career first. C Tucker Barnhart missed the Arizona series with hand soreness. Cabrera was shaken up after taking a foul ball off his mask in the seventh inning and was removed for Raffy Lopez in the eighth.

1B Joey Votto was 0-for-4 after being called out on strikes to end the game Sunday on a 3-2 pitch that appeared to be low. Votto chatted with home plate umpire Carlos Torres as the two left the field together following the Reds' 11-2 loss to the Diamondbacks. Votto is hitting .402 with eight doubles, three homers and 24 RBIs in 25 games in August. He is attempting to become the first Red in history and the first major-leaguer since Texas OF Josh Hamilton in 2010 to hit .400 in two straight months. Votto hit .419 in July.

RHP Homer Bailey gave up five hits and four runs (three earned) and was pulled after one inning Sunday. He gave up five singles while throwing 34 pitches, his second straight rough outing. He yielded nine hits and six runs in 2 1/3 innings of an 18-9 loss to the Dodgers on Aug. 22. Bailey, who missed the first half while recovering from Tommy John surgery, still has beaten every team in the NL except the Diamondbacks in his eight major league seasons. "There are going to be peaks and valleys of this type in recovery from this elbow injury," manager Bryan Price said. "Right now he has some biceps tenderness. You can tell when he has thrown the last couple of times out it is just not the same." Bailey said he felt no pain in his elbow, "so if there is a silver lining, that would probably be it."