SS Jose Peraza left Monday's game in the top of the third inning after being hit in the right side of the face by RHP Matt Shoemaker's pickoff throw in a 9-2 loss to the Los Angeles Angels. Peraza suffered a facial contusion, but manager Bryan Price said he did not expect the injury to be more serious. Peraza went 1-for-2 with a strikeout before PR Zack Cozart replaced him.

RF Scott Schebler ended a streak of 25 consecutive plate appearances without striking out Monday night. Schebler struck out in the first inning against RHP Matt Shoemaker, and struck out twice before finishing 1-for-3 in a 9-2 loss to the Los Angeles Angels. Schebler's streak was the major leagues' fourth longest this year.

RHP Josh Smith was optioned to Triple-A Louisville on Monday. Smith pitched a season-high four innings during an 11-2 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks. Manager Bryan Price said Smith would return when rosters expand Sept. 1.

RHP Tim Adleman will make the seventh start of his major-league career Tuesday night against the Los Angeles Angels. Adleman spent two seasons in the independent minor leagues as a reliever before the Reds signed him in October 2013. The 28-year-old made his debut May 1 before going on the disabled list May 19. The Reds activated him Aug. 2 and sent him to Triple-A Louisville but recalled him Aug. 16.

CF Billy Hamilton stole his 54th base in the first inning of Monday night's 9-2 loss to the Los Angeles Angels. Hamilton stole second base after lining the game's first pitch from RHP Matt Shoemaker into right-center field for a single. Hamilton, who finished 1-for-4 and struck out twice, leads the major leagues by four steals over Milwaukee Brewers SS Jonathan Villar.

RHP Dan Straily suffered his first loss since July 8 on Monday night. In his briefest outing as a starter this year, Straily allowed seven runs and eight hits -- including four home runs -- in 2 2/3 innings of a 9-2 loss to the Los Angeles Angels. Straily, who walked one and struck out three, had won his past four starts and his six previous decisions. The four home runs allowed matches Straily's career high.

1B Joey Votto hit his 22nd home run Monday night as he continues his torrid hitting in the second half. Votto lined the first pitch he saw from RHP Matt Shoemaker, a 92 mph fastball, over the center-field fence for a two-run drive that provided the Reds with their only runs in a 9-2 loss. The National League's 2010 Most Valuable Player has hit in 34 of 40 games since the All-Star break and leads the major leagues with a .426 average (60-for-141) since the break.

RHP Alfredo Simon (right trapezius) was activated from the 15-day disabled list. He pitched 4 1/3 innings for the Reds Monday, giving up two runs on five hits.