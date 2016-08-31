SS Jose Peraza returned to the starting lineup after being hit in the face by a pickoff throw in the third inning Monday night and tied a career high with four hits Tuesday night. Peraza went 4-for-4 and hit a double in the Reds' 4-2 loss to the Los Angeles Angels. Peraza has eight multi-hit games this month and is batting .500 (19-for-38) with four doubles, a home run and nine RBIs in August.

RHP Michael Lorenzen made his first appearance in the area where he grew up Tuesday night. The 24-year old went to Fullerton High School and Cal State Fullerton, both roughly seven miles from Angel Stadium. In two innings of relief, Lorenzen allowed one run and three hits while striking out two in a 4-2 loss to the Los Angeles Angels.

3B Eugenio Suarez became the 10th third baseman in modern team history to his 20 home runs in a season. In the top of the seventh inning, Suarez sent a 77 mph changeup from RHP Jered Weaver into the Reds' bullpen in left field for a two-run drive that gave him 20 homers and 61 RBIs, both career highs. Suarez went 1-for-4 and struck out once in a 4-2 loss to the Los Angeles Angels.

1B Joey Votto has one more day to become the first player in team history since 1900 to hit at least .400 in successive months. Votto went 2-for-4 and struck out once in a 4-2 loss to the Los Angeles Angels. With one game left in the month, Votto is batting exactly .400 (38-for-95). Votto also raised his season average to .310, ninth in the National League.