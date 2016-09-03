RHP Keyvius Sampson was recalled from Triple-A Louisville. He's 0-1 with a 3.99 ERA in 12 appearances with the Reds this season and 3-3 with a 1.88 ERA with Louisville.

LHP Wandy Peralta's contract was selected from Triple-A Louisville on Friday. Manager Bryan Price said Peralta will get an opportunity to pitch. "He's had a breakout season," Price said. "This is an opportunity for guys who don't get to play a lot to see what it's like at the big league level." Peralta went 4-2 with a 2.50 ERA and three saves in two starts and 48 relief appearances combined between Double-A Pensacola and Louisville.

RHP Robert Stephenson took some harsh comments from his manager at Triple-A Louisville to heart. Manager Delino DeShields, among other things, said Stephenson should be "embarrassed" by his performance. Stephenson was recalled by the Reds on Friday and with Homer Bailey shut down temporarily, will start Monday's game against the New York Mets. "He's got work to do and this is a great place to do it,'' manager Bryan Price said of the Reds top-rated prospect. Stephenson said he and DeShields have since made amends. "I understood where he was coming from," Stephenson said. "I was frustrated, too. I'd be stupid to not listen to coaching. He apologized." Stephenson is 2-0 with a 3.00 ERA in two starts this season for the Reds. At Triple A, he was 8-9 with a 4.41 ERA.

RHP Anthony DeSclafani, coming off his first career complete game Saturday, fell victim to the long ball Friday night. DeSclafani allowed two runs, both on solo homers by Randal Grichuk and Yadier Molina, to earn a no-decision against the Cardinals. He walked one and fanned three over seven innings. "I got through seven, but I don't really know how," DeSclafani said. "I didn't feel super crisp. I won't say I felt great mechanically. I knew I was going to grind it out."

3B Eugenio Suarez got his big weekend off to a flying start Friday night. Suarez singled home Zack Cozart with the winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning, lifting Cincinnati to a 3-2 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals in the opener of a three-game series at Great American Ball Park. The Reds third baseman went 2-for-4 with a walk, RBI and stolen base. On Saturday, the first 25,000 fans receive a Suarez bobblehead. "I got two hits, walk-off and stolen base, that's good for me," Suarez said, smiling. "and tomorrow bobblehead. My first career walk-off, man I feel great. I knew this moment would come to me soon, but today I got the opportunity. I just looked for a good pitch to hit in the middle."

LHP Cody Reed, who was recalled from Triple-A Louisville on Friday, is looking to turn the page on the first chapter of his major league career. Reed posted a 7.36 ERA in 10 starts for the Reds, but only 3.08 in 13 outings at Triple A. Reed has been dealing with back spasms and will pitch out of the bullpen for Cincinnati. "He's been working on some mechanics, and while he does that, we're going to introduce him to competition in small doses," said manager Bryan Price, who believes Reed's spasms are probably the result of mechanics work and are another reason for the limited workload.

1B Joey Votto was out of the lineup Friday because of a stiff neck. "It wasn't an issue in Anaheim," manager Bryan Price said. "It became an issue (Friday). He's got a crick in his neck. We've all had it."Votto batted .394 in August after hitting .419 in July. With one more hit or two fewer at bats he would have become the first Reds player and first major league batter since 2010 to hit at least .400 in consecutive months.

OF Kyle Waldrop was designated for assignment on Friday. Waldrop batted .227 with one double and one RBI in 15 games with Cincinnati.

