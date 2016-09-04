RHP Dan Straily was uncharacteristically wild against the Cardinals on Saturday, issuing a career-high seven walks after walking only four over six August starts. Straily managed to allow only one run -- a solo homer by Jedd Gyorko -- on three hits over 5 2/3 innings. He threw just 48 of his 90 pitches for strikes. "I didn't know I had seven walks, no clue," Straily said. "They were timely walks, I guess."

LHP Cody Reed's first relief appearance since being recalled from Triple-A will be in a low-leverage situation. Reed went 0-7 with a 7.36 ERA in his first 10 career starts. The Reds would like to get him back on track while also limiting his workload out of the bullpen. "His first one won't be bases loaded, one out," manager Bryan Price said. "As soft as possible."

2B Brandon Phillips was scratched from the lineup Saturday due to a sore left foot. Phillips fouled a pitch off the foot during the Friday game. Phillips is batting .348 in his last 43 appearances dating to July 6. Jose Peraza started at second base Saturday and went 2-for-4 with a walk and an RBI.

1B Joey Votto returned to the lineup on Saturday after missing one game with a stiff neck, and he doubled and walked three times. Votto batted .394 in August and .419 in July.

RHP Homer Bailey played catch Friday for the first time since his last start on Aug. 28. He is experiencing tightness in his right biceps muscle, nothing related to the elbow that underwent Tommy John surgery last year. "He's working to get those muscles lengthened out," manager Bryan Price said. At this point, there are no plans to shut Bailey down for the season.