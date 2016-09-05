RHP Tim Adleman allowed three earned runs, all on two home runs, and five hits in five innings on Sunday. He only walked one and fanned six over 77 pitches, but the two homers did him in. "Outside of a few pitches, I did a pretty good job of minimizing damage," Adleman said. "I wasn't in a lot of jams today."

RHP Tim Adleman allowed three runs, all on two home runs, and five hits in five innings Sunday against St. Louis. He walked only one and fanned six over 77 pitches, but the two homers did him in. "Outside of a few pitches, I did a pretty good job of minimizing damage," Adleman said. "I wasn't in a lot of jams today."

CF Billy Hamilton left Sunday's game with a strained left oblique. "It is an oblique and that strikes fear into everybody," said manager Bryan Price. "I don't expect to see him play for the next two or three days." After taking a called strike from Cardinals' right-hander Carlos Martinez in the third inning, Hamilton stepped out of the batter's box holding his left side. He met with trainers prior to leaving the game. Tyler Holt pinch-hit for Hamilton and took over in center field. The injury comes at a bad time for Hamilton, who turns 26 on Friday and is having his best season both offensively and defensively. Hamilton stole his 58th base in Saturday's game to establish a new career-high. In 44 appearances since the All-Star break, he's batting .294 with a .371 on-base percentage. He has 14 multi-steal games including two stolen bases seven times, and three steals on six occasions. On August 7 at Pittsburgh, Hamilton stole four bases. Hamilton's play in center field has been dazzling. He produced yet another highlight-reel catch on Saturday when he chased down a deep drive from Cardinals catcher Alberto Rosario and made an over-the-shoulder grab before doubling off the runner at first base. In 119 games, Hamilton is batting .260 with 19 doubles, three triples, three homers and 17 RBIs.

CF Billy Hamilton left the game with a strained left oblique, and he is likely to miss at least two or three days, manager Bryan Price said.

2B Brandon Phillips missed his second straight game with a sore left foot. Phillips fouled a pitch off the foot during Friday's game. Phillips is batting .348 in his last 43 appearances dating to July 6. Jose Peraza started at 2B on Saturday. "The inflammation and soreness is not going to get better by running him out there," said manager Bryan Price. "I could have used him as an emergency pinch hitter. We could see him in the next couple days. We'll see how he feels."

2B Brandon Phillips missed his second consecutive game due to a sore left foot. He fouled a pitch off the foot during Friday's game. Phillips is batting .348 in his past 43 appearances dating to July 6. "The inflammation and soreness is not going to get better by running him out there," manager Bryan Price said. "I could have used him as an emergency pinch hitter. We could see him in the next couple days. We'll see how he feels."

OF Kyle Waldrop, who was designated for assignment Friday, cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Louisville on Sunday. Waldrop batted .227 with one double and one RBI in 15 games with Cincinnati.

INF Hernan Iribarren had his contract selected from Triple-A Iowa on Sunday, and made the second start of his career, playing second base. He last started on June 15, 2008 vs. Minnesota while a member of the Brewers. He is leading all Reds minor leaguers and the International League with a .327 average. The Reds will do their best to find playing time for him. "We've got Peraza here who's been a priority to get some playing time in a utility role. Hernan will give us a left-handed bench option. He had a terrific year in Triple-A. He'll get some playing time at any number of positions," said manager Bryan Price. "I'm not going to use September as a vehicle to just give away at-bats. Most of the guys that are here are part of the future plans. When there's an opportunity I'll try to get those other guys in there, Hernan included." Iribarren was 1-for-4 with a single on Sunday, his first big-league hit since 2009.

INF Hernan Iribarren had his contract selected from Triple-A Iowa on Sunday, and made the second start of his career, playing second base. Iribarren went 1-for-4 with a single, his first big-league hit since 2009. He last started on June 15, 2008, vs. Minnesota while a member of the Brewers. He led all Reds minor-leaguers and the International League with a .327 average. The Reds will do their best to find playing time for him. Manager Bryan Price said, "We've got (Jose) Peraza here who's been a priority to get some playing time in a utility role. Hernan will give us a left-handed bench option. He had a terrific year in Triple-A. He'll get some playing time at any number of positions."