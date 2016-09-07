CF Billy Hamilton, who left the Sunday game with a strained left oblique, underwent an MRI on Monday to determine the extent of the injury. In 119 games, Hamilton is batting .260 with 19 doubles, three triples, three homers, 17 RBIs and 58 stolen bases. "It looks like it might not be a season-ender," manager Bryan Price. "but it will be several days before we can talk about resuming baseball activities. It will be a topic of conversation for the next several days."

RHP Robert Stephenson made his third big-league start on Monday and again looked like a big-leaguer. Stephenson allowed two runs, both on solo homers, on six hits while walking one and fanning nine over 5 1/3 innings against the Mets. "He was good," manager Bryan Price said. "He commanded the bottom of the zone with his fastball and changeup and threw a handful of breaking balls when he was behind in the count, which you have to do. He did a nice job."

LF Adam Duvall became the first Reds outfielder with two outfield assists in a game since Jay Bruce in 2014 when he twice threw out Mets 2B Wilmer Flores, who was trying for a double in the first inning and a triple in the fourth. Bruce's two assists came on Aug. 5, 2014, at Cleveland.

2B Brandon Phillips returned to the lineup Monday after missing two games with a sore left foot. Phillips fouled a pitch off the foot during the Friday game. He went 1-for-4 on Monday.

Reds RHP Homer Bailey, who hasn't pitched since Aug. 28 due to tightness in his right biceps, is still playing catch. He isn't close to returning to the rotation.