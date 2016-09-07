RHP Josh Smith was recalled from Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday for his second stint this season with the Reds. Smith made 25 relief appearances for Cincinnati from May 22 to Aug. 29, going 2-1 with a 5.19 ERA. In nine minor league appearances, including eight starts, Smith went 4-4 with a 3.80 ERA.

INF Tony Renda was recalled from Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday for his second stint this season with the Reds. In 16 appearances including five starts for Cincinnati, Renda hit .222 with a double and two RBIs. He hit .311 in 98 combined appearances for Double-A Pensacola and Louisville. For the Blue Wahoos and Bats he played second base (23 games), third base (17 games) and outfield (54 games).

OF Steve Selsky was recalled from Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday after being cleared medically. Selsky had arthroscopic surgery on his left knee in August. He was evaluated by the Reds' medical staff on Tuesday. "They wanted to see him play three full games and see how he responds," manager Bryan Price said. This will be Selsky's third stint this season with the Reds. He went 3-for-10 with a double and a run for Cincinnati previously this year.

LHP Brandon Finnegan struggled with his command on Tuesday, walking four over 105 pitches through five innings against the Mets. He gave up two earned runs on three hits and fanned six. However, home runs by Jose Reyes and Curtis Granderson were his undoing. "They were spitting on a lot of good pitches tonight," Finnegan said. "I got into a lot of deep counts, but I was able to get out of them. I was lucky to get out with just two runs tonight."

LF Adam Duvall hit his 30th home run of the season Tuesday night, a two-run shot in the third. Duvall is the first Reds left fielder with 30 or more homers in a season since Adam Dunn in 2008. "It's been a special year for him," manager Bryan Price said. "He's close to 90 RBIs (87). He's played a solid left field. It's been a breakout year for him."

Reds RHP Homer Bailey, who hasn't pitched since Aug. 28 due to tightness in his right biceps, is still playing catch. He isn't close to returning to the rotation.

RHP Homer Bailey isn't yet ready to return to the rotation. He hasn't pitched since Aug. 28 due to tightness in his right biceps. "Homer's still playing catch," manager Bryan Price said. "Until he can max out his long toss and we can get him all the way back, we're not going to put him on the mound." The injury isn't related to Bailey's surgically repaired elbow.