RHP Vladimir Gutierrez has signed a minor league deal reportedly worth more than $4 million. Gutierrez hasn't pitched in a game since January 2015 but says he's been working out in Miami. He is projected to start for the Reds but pitched out of the bullpen in Cuba.

CF Billy Hamilton will not travel to Pittsburgh for the weekend's series. He will remain in Cincinnati to receive treatment on his strained left oblique. Hamilton left the Sunday game after tweaking the muscle during an at-bat in the third inning. "We just want him to rest," manager Bryan Price said. "There's still tenderness to it. Until he can pass all the tests without pain, he won't do any baseball activities."

RHP Anthony DeSclafani allowed three runs (two earned) on seven hits including two homers Wednesday afternoon against the Mets. He walked one and struck out seven over six innings. His afternoon got off to a rough start when New York 3B Jose Reyes homered on the first pitch. "I was trying to get ahead, and Reyes was trying to hit one out and he did," DeSclafani said. "He's been swinging the bat well lately."

INF Hernan Iribarren learned he won the International League batting title after he already was promoted to the big leagues. He hit .327 to become the first player for the Triple-A Louisville Bats to win the league batting title. "He was an (organization) guy transitioning into coaching," Reds manager Bryan Price said. "His promotion wasn't a favor. It was an acknowledgement for a job well done." Iribarren has made the most of it, collecting pinch-hit triples both Monday and Tuesday.