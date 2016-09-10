RHP Tim Adleman controlled the game with solid work from the mound and plate. Adleman surrendered two runs on seven hits in six innings. He went 2 for 2 and drove in Eugenio Suarez with a single in the fourth inning.

OF Billy Hamilton (oblique) hopes to be back this season, but he has yet to begin baseball activities. Hamilton, Cincinnati's lead-off hitter when healthy, has 58 stolen bases in 119 games this season.

C Ramon Cabrera replaced Tucker Barnhart behind the plate Friday. Cabrera, who entered Friday without a hit in his previous six at-bats, last started Sept. 4.

C Ramon Cabrera replaced Tucker Barnhart behind the plate Friday. Barnhart went 1 for 3 in a 4-1 loss to Pittsburgh on Thursday. Cabrera, who entered Friday without a hit in his previous six at-bats, last started Sept. 4.

RHP Raisel Iglesias surrendered a tying run in the eighth inning and hit the first two batters of the ninth before cleaning up the inning without surrendering a run. Reds manager Bryan Price said Iglesias was "spraying the ball all over the place," but was impressed he was able to battle through the final two innings to earn the win.

2B Brandon Phillips belted a 2-2 pitch into the left-field bleachers at PNC Park to give Cincinnati its third one-run lead of the game. Before hitting his 10th home run of the season Friday, Phillips had homered once since he hit two against the Pirates on Aug. 6.