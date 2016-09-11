OF Rajai Davis was inserted into the lineup in center field and leading off. Davis, who entered Friday's game in the seventh inning, stole a hit from Minnesota's Max Kepler in the eighth with a sliding catch near the left-field line helping Cleveland preserve its one-run lead.

OF Billy Hamilton (oblique) missed his sixth straight game. He was hurt Sept. 4, and his timetable for recovery initially was said to be 5-7 days.

C Tucker Barnhart was 2-for-5 with a double and three RBIs on Saturday. In his past 50 games, since June 24, he is 46-of-163 (.282) with 14 doubles, five homers and 31 RBIs.

1B Joey Votto, who turned 33 Saturday, went 4-for-5 with a leadoff homer in the ninth inning that provided the eventual margin of victory. Since the All-Star break, he leads the major leagues with a .416 batting average. "Joey is such a great hitter," manager Bryan Price said. "He can hit the ball out of the ballpark, hit the ball all over the field and has such great plate discipline that he gets on base at a .430 clip."