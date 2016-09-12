FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 13, 2016 / 2:11 AM / a year ago

Cincinnati Reds - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LHP Brandon Finnegan (9-10) threw five scoreless innings in a win over the Pirates, giving up five hits, striking out seven and walking five. He has allowed two or fewer runs in five straight starts. However, he got into trouble at times, including loading the bases twice. "No pitcher wants to give up runs, especially when you're kind of handing it to them like I was today," he said. "I was basically giving them every base they got. It was tough, but I was able to battle through it." Manager Bryan Price has said he was leaning toward shutting Finnegan down after 30 starts. That would give him just one more.

CF Tyler Holt led off and went 3-for-5 with a double, a triple, three RBIs and a run. "Tyler Holt had a wonderful day at the plate," manager Bryan Price said. Holt got the start as the Reds rested Jose Peraza.

2B Brandon Phillips was 2-for-2 with a single, a double and an RBI against Pirates RHP Ryan Vogelsong. In his career, Phillips is 13-for-26 (.500) with three doubles and three RBIs against Vogelsong. For the game, Phillips was 3-for-4 with an RBI and three runs.

1B Joey Votto had been on fire. He entered the game with a season-high .318 batting average. In this one, though, he was 0 for 4 before being lifted for a pinch hitter. Three times he flied out to end an inning, and in the fourth he grounded into a double play. Manager Bryan Price said he lifted Votto to give him a breather, and that the veteran is not hurt.

