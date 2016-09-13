RHP Abel De Los Santos was recalled from Double-A Pensacola. He has appeared in 46 games this season between Double-A and Triple-A.

RHP Abel De Los Santos was waived by the Nationals in late July but has since found a home in the Reds' organization. De Los Santos was recalled from Double-A Pensacola on Monday after posting a 1.54 ERA with three saves in 17 games for the Blue Wahoos. He had 25 strikeouts in 23 1/3 innings. After tossing three scoreless innings in the Southern League playoffs, De Los Santos was prepared to head home. "I already had my ticket to the Dominican," he said. "Then they said they changed my ticket and I'm going to Cincinnati. I was really happy."

RHP Keyvius Sampson says he is not auditioning for a starting role next season. He will take any role. "I just want to be here," he said. Sampson tossed 4 2/3 scoreless innings Monday night against the Brewers. Although he fell one out shy of qualifying for a victory, Sampson gave up only four hits while walking two with seven strikeouts in his second spot start this season.

CF Billy Hamilton hasn't played since Sept. 4, when he strained a left oblique muscle while batting. "He still has some soreness," manager Bryan Price said. "It's better, but he won't do any trunk rotational activities until that's out of there." In 45 appearances since the All-Star break, Hamilton is hitting .293 with 36 stolen bases.

RHP Matt Magill had his contract selected from Triple-A Louisville on Monday. It is his first stint in the major leagues since 2013, when he made six starts for the Dodgers. Magill pitched exclusively in relief at Louisville, going 4-1 with a 4.46 ERA in 29 games.

RHP Alfredo Simon was placed on the 60-day disabled list on Monday. He will undergo right shoulder surgery on Tuesday. Simon went 2-7 with a 9.36 ERA this year in 15 appearances, including 11 starts.

RHP Homer Bailey will throw a bullpen session Tuesday. He hasn't pitched since Aug. 28 due to right biceps soreness. Bailey, who returned on July 31 after missing more than a year while coming back from Tommy John surgery, is hoping to make two more starts before the end of the season.