SS Zack Cozart missed his third consecutive game due to soreness in his right patellar tendon, a lingering effect of the season-ending knee surgery he had in 2015. He might be given more days off next season to stay ahead of any discomfort. For now, Cozart will be day-to-day. "We're really at the mercy of how his knee responds on a daily basis," manager Bryan Price said. "I'd like to be more proactive. It's almost impossible to define when it's going to get sore." Cozart has tied a career high with 15 homers.

RHP Dan Straily allowed solo homers by Keon Broxton and Jonathan Villar on Tuesday night, but those accounted for two of only three Brewers hits. Straily (12-8) didn't allow a hit over his final three innings. He has allowed three hits or fewer in 11 of his starts, a single-season franchise record, all while pitching often in homer-friendly Great American Ball Park. Still, he doesn't shy away from challenging hitters. "When I was younger, I tried to miss bats," Straily said. "Now, I just want contact. I want the weakest contact, or contact right at someone."

RHP Matt Magill didn't mind putting a few more miles on his car. It was worth it. After believing his season was over at Triple-A Louisville, Magill headed home to Arizona, only to drive back to Cincinnati when the Reds selected his contract on Monday. He overcame Tommy John surgery in May 2015 to go 4-1 with a 4.85 ERA in a combined 38 games at Double-A Pensacola and Louisville. "Toward the end of the year, we certainly saw some better velocity and better command of the breaking pitches," Cincinnati manager Bryan Price said. "This is a nice reward for a guy that stuck it out."

RHP Homer Bailey (right biceps soreness) threw 44 pitches in a bullpen session Tuesday and had positive results. He will throw again Friday, and if all goes well, that would be his final tune-up. The goal for Bailey is to make two more starts before the season ends, giving him a chance to have a normal offseason and spring training for the first time in two years. "I'm only speaking for myself, but I think that would serve him better," manager Bryan Price said. Bailey last pitched on Aug. 28. He returned on July 31 after missing more than a year while coming back from Tommy John surgery.