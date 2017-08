CF Billy Hamilton (strained left oblique) was placed on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Sept. 5. He leads the major leagues with 58 stolen bases, but Milwaukee's Jonathan Villar (54) has a chance to catch him.

LHP Cody Reed (back spasms) was placed on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Sept. 5. Reed, 23, is 0-7 with a 7.36 ERA in 10 starts for Cincinnati this year.