OF Scott Schebler started in center field Friday in place of injured Billy Hamilton. Schebler was recalled from Triple-A on Aug. 2 following the Jay Bruce trade and had been the club's starting right fielder since. In 41 games since behing recalled, he's hitting .279 with six homers and 24 RBIs. "His ability to get better and handle the ebbs and flows of a season," manager Bryan Price said on what impresses him about Schebler. "He can play multiple positions, and he brings energy." Schebler went 1-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs on Friday.

CF Billy Hamilton was placed on the 15-day disabled list Friday in what was deemed a procedural move by manager Bryan Price. "The way it was told to me, it was a paper move," Price said. Hamilton hasn't played since Sept. 3 when he strained his oblique while batting. The move was retroactive to September 5.

RHP Robert Stephenson allowed three runs in the first inning Friday, including a two-run homer by Gregory Polanco. Stephenson held the Pirates hitless over the next four innings. He finished with four earned runs allowed over five innings with four walks and six strikeouts. "Stephenson needs to improve his command if he is going to be the pitcher we think he can be," manager Bryan Price said.

LHP Cody Reed was placed on the 15-day disabled list Friday. He hasn't pitched since his last start for Triple-A Louisville on Aug. 29. The move was retroactive to September 5. Manager Bryan Price who hoped to use Reed out of the bullpen, said the DL decision was a "paper move" but couldn't elaborate.