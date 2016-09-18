RHP Anthony DeSclafani allowed six runs (four earned) over four innings in Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader. He couldn't overcome a 36-pitch first inning in which he allowed four runs and three hits with three walks. "I felt like crap today," said DeSclafani. "It was just a bad game. It was my fault. I couldn't get any momentum going. I put us in hole early. I take full responsibility. It was a bad game. I have two starts left. I want to finish strong."

LHP Brandon Finnegan lasted only 2 1/3 innings, matching his shortest start of the season, on Saturday night. He made his 30th start of the season which initially was going to be his limit this season. Manager Bryan Price said it's possible Finnegan could remain in the rotation, but it'll be interesting to see if that's changed after he allowed five runs with three walks on Saturday. "They hit seven singles," said Finnegan. "The only thing I couldn't do was walk the pitcher. They happened to get seven singles. Those balls were soft enough to fall in. There's nothing I can do about it."

LF Adam Duvall hit a three-run homer in the third inning of the first game of a day-night doubleheader on Saturday. It was his first home run since Sept. 6. Duvall is the first Reds player to have more than 89 RBIs in a season since Jay Bruce had 109 in 2013. Duvall did not play in the nightcap.

2B Brandon Phillips was given the nightcap off after having an eventful first game in Saturday's doubleheader in which he had two uncharacteristic fielding errors. It was just the third two-error game in Phillips' career, second of the season. But, at the plate, he extended his hitting streak to seven games with a double in the fifth inning. He also stole his 190th base as a Red.