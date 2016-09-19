SS Zack Cozart's sore right knee hasn't responded well to treatment, so Cozart remains out of the lineup. "I wouldn't put him in there unless there's no pain," said manager Bryan Price. Cozart hasn't played since Sept. 10, a span of eight games. His 16 home runs are a career high.

CF Billy Hamilton isn't likely to return this season. Hamilton, who is having his best season offensively and defensively, is on the disabled list with a strained left oblique. "Billy is tenuous," manager Bryan Price said. "He's shown improvement, but he's had zero baseball activity. I'm not going to say it's impossible for him to come back, but it's improbable." At the time of his injury, Hamilton led the major leagues with 58 steals.

RHP Dan Straily collected his first career hit Sunday afternoon after beginning 0-for-48. On the mound against Pittsburgh, he was in control over six innings, allowing three runs on five hits with four walks and five strikeouts. After the game, Straily proudly displayed the ball from his first hit. "It finally happened, huh?" he said. "To be so brutal at the plate and finally get a hit is awesome. I just made sure I touched the base. It was one of the more memorable moments in my career."

1B Joey Votto collected four hits Sunday, accomplishing the feat for the 21st time. "Who does this with this type consistency?," asked manager Bryan Price. "It doesn't matter where you pitch him. It's great to watch." Votto had four hits, including a home run, in the Reds' 7-4 victory over the Pirates. He went 4-for-4 with a double, a homer and a walk. "He's the toughest out in the game right now," Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said.

RHP Homer Bailey threw a bullpen session Sunday after being scratched from his scheduled session Friday. "We gave him a couple days off," manager Bryan Price said. "He has normal soreness that seems to be muscular. You can work through that." Bailey hasn't pitched since Aug. 28. He pitched only 3 1/3 combined innings and allowed 10 earned runs in his past two starts.