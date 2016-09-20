SS Jose Peraza, 22, entered the series still atop the major leagues as the youngest player with the highest batting average (.318).

RHP Josh Smith (3-2, 4.97 ERA) will become the Reds' 15th different starting pitcher this season and faces Cubs left-hander Jon Lester (17-4, 2.40 ERA) in the second in a three-game series at Wrigley Field. Smith has seven career starts -- all in 2005 -- as he went 0-4 with three no-decisions and a 6.82 ERA. He's 0-1 with a 6.00 ERA in three career appearances against Chicago.

RHP Tim Adleman had no decision but established a career-high 6 1/3 innings pitched as he recorded his fourth quality start of the season -- all of which have come on the road. He has a 3.68 ERA in five road starts compared to a 4.45 ERA in six home appearances.

2B Brandon Phillips extended his hitting streak to nine games with a second-inning home run. He has six RBIs and 10 runs scored during that stretch. It was his first homer at Wrigley Field since Aug. 12, 2013, snapping a 21-game homeless streak in Chicago.

1B Joey Votto was 2-for-3 and is batting .416 with 45 RBIs and 42 walks in 60 games since the All-Star break. He has hit safely in 11 of his last 12 games at Wrigley Field.