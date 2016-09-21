SS Jose Peraza was 1-for-3 with a triple and an RBI. It was his second three-base hit of the season. Peraza came into the game leading National League rookies with a .362 average since the All-Star break.

RHP Josh Smith (3-2) took the loss after allowing one run on three hits while walking two and striking out three in a three-inning outing at Wrigley Field. The start was his first since Oct. 4, 2015, at Pittsburgh. He became the 15th different starting pitcher used by the Reds this season, two shy of the club single-season mark set in 2003. Smith also had his second hit of the season and fourth of his career, a third-inning single.

RHP Robert Stephenson (2-1, 4.97 ERA) will make his sixth career appearance, fourth start, and will face the Cubs for the first time Wednesday. He started the season with Cincinnati, then spent most of the year at Triple-A Louisville and was called up by the Reds earlier this month. He was the first Reds pitcher to win his first two big league games since Larry Luebbers in 1993.

2B Brandon Phillips went 2-for-4 as he extended his hitting streak to 10 games with a sixth-inning double. Philips is batting .291 through 135 games with 11 home runs and 59 RBIs.

1B Joey Votto was 1-for-4 and is batting .413 in 61 games since the All-Star Break. He has also hit safely in 12 of his past 13 games at Wrigley Field.