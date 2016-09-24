SS Jose Peraza hit his third home run of the season Friday, extending his hitting streak to four games. Peraza has hits in nine of his last 10 games and is batting .383 (46-for-120) since being called up from Triple-A Louisville on Aug. 20.

RHP Brandon Finnegan will start Sunday's series finale at Milwaukee while Tim Adelman and Robert Stephenson will follow Monday and Tuesday against the Cardinals, respectively. Finnegan's start may be his last of the season; he's thrown 167 innings this season after throwing 105 1/3 in 2015 at both the Triple-A and big league levels.

2B Brandon Phillips had two hits Friday at Milwaukee, giving him at least one hit in 11 of his last 12 games. Phillips is batting .348 (24-for-69) in 17 games this month with six doubles, two home runs and six RBI.

RHP Homer Bailey was in consideration to start Sunday for the Reds at Milwaukee, but Cincinnati manager Bryan Price said he wasn't "ready to commit" to Bailey joining the rotation. Bailey has not pitched since suffering soreness in his right bicep during an Aug. 28 start when he lasted just one inning against Arizona.