RHP Dan Straily improved to 14-8 and dropped his ERA to 3.74 after tossing 6 2/3 innings of one-run ball on Saturday at Milwaukee. A waiver claim before opening day, Straily has emerged as the Reds' best pitcher this season and is finishing the year strong; he's now 4-1 with a 2.87 ERA through five September starts.

OF Tyler Holt was available to pinch-hit Saturday but was out of the Reds' starting lineup for the second straight night because of a sore wrist. Manager Bryan Price said remains day to day but would consider using Holt as a defensive replacement or pinch runner until the wrist heals.

1B Joey Votto hit his 26th home run of the season and drew three walks on Saturday night at Milwaukee. Votto is batting .397 against Milwaukee this season with five doubles, five home runs and 15 RBIs in 18 games. He's hit 16 career home runs at Miller Park, where he owns a .347 lifetime average and a .462 OBP.