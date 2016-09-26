FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cincinnati Reds - PlayerWatch
September 27, 2016 / 3:27 AM / a year ago

Cincinnati Reds - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SS Jose Peraza went 0-for-3 but drew a walk Sunday and has now reached base in six straight games and 11 of his last 12. Peraza is batting .378 (48-for-127) since he was called up from Triple-A Louisville on Aug. 20.

CF Scott Schebler had two hits with a run scored and an RBI Sunday, giving him back-to-back multi-hit games and 17 on the season. Schebler is finishing the season strong; he's batting .329 with four doubles, a triple, a home run and 12 RBIs over 23 games this month.

LHP Brandon Finnegan closed the book on his first full big league season with five shutout innings at Milwaukee. Finnegan scattered three hits and didn't walk a batter while striking out four.

RHP Homer Bailey could still make an appearance this season but manager Bryan Price said Sunday that it's "improbable." The veteran RHP returned from Tommy John surgery on July 31 but made just six starts before he was sidelined with tightness in his right biceps. Because of that, Bailey hasn't pitched in nearly a month.

