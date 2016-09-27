RHP Tim Adleman pitched a career-high seven innings Monday night and picked up a 15-2 win over St. Louis. Adleman allowed just four hits and two runs, walking none and striking out four. Adleman had to stay sharp while his team was scoring seven runs in the fourth and four more in the fifth, but he kept throwing strikes and made quick work of the Cardinals.

RF Steve Selsky became the first Reds rookie since Wade Rowdon in 1986 to bang out five hits in a game, finishing his perfect night with an RBI single in the eighth. Selsky homered in the second and also poked run-scoring singles in the fourth, fifth and seventh innings. The outburst extended Selsky's hitting streak to six games, giving him a .556 average in that span.

SS Zack Cozart (sore right knee) was placed on the 15-day disabled list Monday, retroactive to Sept. 16. The procedural move officially ends Cozart's season with a .252 average, 16 homers and 50 RBIs in 121 games. Cozart is expected to be healthy for spring training next February, although he is on a one-year contract, so it is possible he might be with a different organization.

RHP Robert Stephenson gets the call Tuesday night in the second game of Cincinnati's four-game series in St. Louis. Stephenson is coming off a 9-2 loss Wednesday night at the Chicago Cubs, when he permitted eight hits and four runs in 3 2/3 innings with two walks and two strikeouts. This will be Stephenson's first career appearance against the Cardinals.

LF Adam Duvall established single-game career highs with four hits, four runs and five RBIs on Monday night. His three-run homer in the fifth gave him his third two-homer game of the year and also enabled him to reach 100 RBIs for the season, making him the first Red since Brandon Phillips and Jay Bruce in 2013 to knock in 100. Duvall also became the third Red to drive in five runs in a game this year.