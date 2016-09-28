CF Scott Schebler (leg cramps) departed the game in the eighth inning for a pinch runner after legging out an infield single. Schebler, who was 2-for-5, also belted a two-run homer in the sixth inning that drew the Reds within 8-5. Manager Bryan Price said he removed Schebler for precautionary reasons. There was no word as to Schebler's status for Wednesday night.

RHP Robert Stephenson mowed through the St. Louis lineup on his first pass, but things went haywire the second time around and he ended up taking the loss. Stephenson gave up a solo shot to Matt Carpenter in the third and a grand slam to Aledmys Diaz in the fourth, missing out over the plate repeatedly. Stephenson allowed five hits and five runs in four innings, walking one and fanning four.

RHP Anthony DeSclafani makes the start Wednesday night as Cincinnati continues its four-game series in St. Louis. DeSclafani is coming off a 5-4 loss Friday night in Milwaukee, his third in a row, as he was charged with five runs and six hits over six innings with three walks and four strikeouts. He is 0-1 in two starts against the Cardinals this year, but 3-1 with a 2.25 ERA in six career outings vs. St. Louis.

2B Brandon Phillips (sore left hand) left the Tuesday night game before the bottom of the seventh inning. Manager Bryan Price said Phillips appeared to injure the hand while swinging and missing at a Matt Bowman pitch in his at-bat earlier in the inning. It was not known whether Phillips, who was 0-for-3 with a sacrifice fly, would be able to play Wednesday night.

1B Joey Votto extended his hitting streak to nine games with an RBI double in the first inning. He finished 3-for-5, cracking his 28th homer of the year in the fifth. Votto finished a triple shy of the cycle, and he might have gotten there if Tommy Pham hadn't made a twisting catch of his leadoff drive to deep left in the ninth. Votto is 16-for-33 (.485) during his hitting streak.